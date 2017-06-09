Pages Navigation Menu

NPFL: Remo Stars hold Abia Warriors – The Eagle Online

Posted on Jun 9, 2017


NPFL: Remo Stars hold Abia Warriors
A wonderful display from Remo Stars Football Club saw the visitors savage a point at the Umuahia Township Stadium in Umuahia. The Sky Blue Stars fashioned out a goalless draw against the Abia Warriors in the last game of Match Day 23 in the Nigeria …
