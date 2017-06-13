NPFL: Sunshine Stars banished to Ijebu-Ode, goalkeeper gets 12-match ban – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
NPFL: Sunshine Stars banished to Ijebu-Ode, goalkeeper gets 12-match ban
Daily Post Nigeria
The League Management Company (LMC) have banished Sunshine Stars from their base in Akure, to the Otunba Dipo Dina Stadium in Ijebu Ode. The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club's goalkeeper, David Ariyo, was also handed a 12-match …
Sunshine Stars To Play Remaining Matches In Ijebu Ode
Goalkeeper Ariyo gets 12-match ban
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!