NRFF election: Benson’s camp rejects result, calls for fresh polls

From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A vice presidential aspirant, Nigeria Rugby Football Federation (NRFF), Segun Benson, has called on the Nigeria sports authorities to immediately cancel the outcome of the recently held election into the board of the Nigeria Rugby Football Federation (NRFF).

He hinged his petition on grounds of alleged breach of electoral guidelines, which swayed victory in favor of their rivals in the election for the players’ representative and technical representative of the board of the Federation.

Speaking to journalists in Kano on Wednesday, Segun, who is a presidential running mate in the Attah/Benson Camp felt that the guidelines of the election, which was clearly spelt out in the invitation letters for the polls , was circumvented by the umpires at the very last minute

He explained that they were invited for the election on the basis of their clubs and states, adding that when the opposing camp saw the numerical advantage of their camp, they worked in dubious concert with the electoral body to discharge and exclude clubs from the right to vote, reserving the voting rights for states alone.

He said that persons from the opposing camps were accredited without a shred of supporting document to back their claims.

He accused the Secretary General of the Federation,Nonye Nwosu of bias by rejoicing with the other camp following their purported victory at the election.

While condemning the exercise and calling for fresh polls in the nearest time, Segun rejected the very set of electoral personalities for the conduct of the regional elections which is billed to come up soon ,saying that they had demonstrated their inability to be entrusted with any further responsibility of that nature.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

