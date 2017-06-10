NSCDC warns Niger residents against unlawful assembly

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Niger Command, on Saturday, warned residents against unlawful assembly.

Mr Phillip Ayuba, the NSCDC Commandant in the state, gave this warning while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna.

Ayuba said that organisers of any assembly meeting must seek permission from security agencies to provide security before and during the meeting.

He explained that any person or group of people, who flouted this order would be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

The commandant warned that the command would not tolerate any act capable of undermining the peaceful coexistence of residents in the state.

Ayuba disclosed that the command and other security agencies had already taken concrete working measures that would address or tackle any form of security threats or breaches in the state.

“We have put in place sensitive security measures that will enable residents do their legitimate business without hindrance,” he said.

Ayuba, however, called on residents by assisting to give the required intelligence information to security agencies that could lead to the apprehension of criminals.

