NSE All-Share Index inches 31000 mark, amid massive gains – Guardian (blog)

NSE All-Share Index inches 31000 mark, amid massive gains
Massive gains recorded by major equities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday moved the All-Share Index to 31, 000 mark. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the market for the fourth consecutive days maintained a bullish trend with …
