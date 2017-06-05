NSE pushes financial literacy with launch of X-Academy

By Nkiruka Nnorom

IN a bid to arm investors and the general public with more knowledge of the workability of the stock market, the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, has launched a knowledge-based platform, X-Academy, to provide education services to individuals that want to gain a better understanding of various aspects of the capital market.

X-Academy, according to the NSE, offers a wide range of courses geared towards bridging the knowledge gap of dealing members, issuers, investors and the general public about products and services of the capital market.

The establishment of X-Academy is consistent with the Exchange’s tradition of pioneering far-reaching innovations within the Nigerian capital market. It also feeds directly into the National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS) which was launched by the Federal Government of Nigeria in 2012 to reduce the number of adult Nigerians who are financially excluded, from 46.3 per cent in 2010 to 20 per cent in 2020.

Speaking at the unveiling of the platform at the Exchnage, Mr. Oscar Onyema, Chief Executive Officer, NSE, Mr. Oscar, said that X-Academy would provide individuals and businesses with a robust and effective array of training solutions that will ensure participants are abreast with trends in the rapidly evolving financial markets.

He said: “As a socially responsible organization devoted to enhancing the fortunes of Nigerians and our investors, we are confident that participants of programmes offered by X-Academy will be better positioned to make informed financial decisions”.

Also speaking at the event, Ms Pai Gamde, Acting Head, Corporate Services Division, said: “X-Academy is a crucial step to enhancing financial literacy levels in Nigeria and equipping professionals with requisite skill sets to deliver innovative solutions for the challenges confronting our financial sector.

The programmes offered by X-Academy will be facilitated by seasoned and certified subject matter experts with both local and international exposure to practical experience. Partnerships with professional bodies to ensure that courses taken at X-Academy are award points under the Continuous Development Programmes of these bodies”

“This initiative could not have come at a better time when the market is beginning to recover from the waning investors’ confidence.”

