NTA rates Glo’s Professor Johnbull high – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
NTA rates Glo's Professor Johnbull high
Vanguard
Nigerian Television Authority, NTA, has rated Professor Johnbull, a social satire series sponsored by Globacom, as the “rave of the moment” out of all programmes on its network belt. NTA made the disclosure in the promo of the latest edition of its …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!