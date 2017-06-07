NTA rates Glo’s Professor Johnbull high

Nigerian Television Authority, NTA, has rated Professor Johnbull, a social satire series sponsored by Globacom, as the “rave of the moment” out of all programmes on its network belt.

NTA made the disclosure in the promo of the latest edition of its special publication, TV Guide.

Professor Johnbull, which begins its season four soon, airs at 8.30p.m. on Tuesdays on NTA Network, NTA International and StarTimes, while repeat broadcasts are at 8.30p.m. on Fridays on the same television channels.

Conceptualised and sponsored by Globacom, the series address social issues across strata in contemporary Nigeria in particular, and the world in general.

To deliver the message of the sitcom in an entertaining way, the series is garnished with satire and couched in fluid language interlaced with local patois from the characters.

The lead character, The Professor, an erudite scholar, takes delight in employing grandiloquent prose to deliver his homilies.

Professor Johnbull is played by Nollywood legend, Kanayo O. Kanayo, while other regular actors in the series include Mercy Johnson-Okojie, Yomi Fash-Lanso, Queen Nwokoye, Bidemi Kosoko and Sayeed Mohammed, alias Funky Mallam.

The series have also featured special appearances by characters like talented singer, Chinedu Flavour Okolie; comedian, Bovi Ugboma; Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwor; actor, OC Ukeje and musician, Sani Danja.

The post NTA rates Glo’s Professor Johnbull high appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

