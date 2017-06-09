Ntlemeza’s bid to return as Hawks dismissed by SCA – Times LIVE
|
Times LIVE
|
Ntlemeza's bid to return as Hawks dismissed by SCA
Times LIVE
The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) on Friday dismissed Berning Ntlemeza's bid to return as head of the Hawks pending his finalisation of an application for leave to appeal filed in the same court.
