Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NUJ gives EFCC 72 hours to apologize to Sun Newspaper or face lawsuit

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Lagos State chapter of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), has given the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) 72 horus to issue an apology to The Sun Publishing Limited or face a lawsuit. On Monday, operatives from the anti-graft agency, raided the head office of the media outfit, over allegations that the newspaper […]

NUJ gives EFCC 72 hours to apologize to Sun Newspaper or face lawsuit

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.