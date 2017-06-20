NUJ VS CUSTOMS: Doctor recounts tests conducted on battered journalist

By Innocent Anaba

A Medical practitioner, Dr Akintayo Akintoba, yesterday, told a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, that series of medical examinations were conducted on a battered journalist, Mr Yomi Olomofe, when he was contacted after the attack on the newsman.

Akintoba, who is called as a second witness, gave the oral evidences in a suit against the Nigerian Customs Service, NCS, over assault on the Badagry-based journalist.

The Lagos branch of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, had filed the suit on behalf of Olomofe, seeking enforcement of his fundamental rights to life, freedom of expression and the press.

Other respondents in the suit are the then Comptroller-General of Customs, Mr Abdullahi Nde, the Seme Area Controller of Customs, Mr Muhammed Ndalati, a Deputy Comptroller of Customs, Mr Emmanuel Nkemdirim, Ibrahim Turaki an Assistant Comptroller of Customs at Seme, Sam Madubueke alias “big Sam of Ibiye”, Suleiman Momoh alias “Basket”, one Elijah and Shehu.

At the hearing the matter, yesterday, counsel to Olomofe , Mr Jiti Ogunye, called on a second witness for the applicant (Akintoba.)

Akintoba introduced himself as a Medical Officer of Health, MOH, with the Lagos State Government, adding that he practices as a family physician and takes care of emergency situations at first instance.

He told the court that he received a call on June 25, 2015, from a Rotary club member, one Rotarian Taiwo, informing him of an attack on Olomofe by some hoodlums at the Seme Customs area around Badagry.

According to the witness, Olomofe is a close friend he had known since 2009, and so, he afforded him free medical services.

He said that from his assessment of the applicant, he discovered that the applicant sustained soft tissue injuries, and prominent among them were those sustained on his head.

He told the court that he then ordered that a CT brain scan be conducted on the applicant to ascertain the level of brain injury.

According to the witness, although the results of the CT digital skull x-ray appeared normal, a victim could still suffer from a post traumatic stress syndrome.

The post NUJ VS CUSTOMS: Doctor recounts tests conducted on battered journalist appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

