NUPENG Warns On Bad Roads, Gridlocks – The Tide
|
Vanguard
|
NUPENG Warns On Bad Roads, Gridlocks
The Tide
The National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has warned that the persistent gridlock experienced by motorists and other road users on the Eleme Junction Interchange – Onne axis of the East-West Road and the deplorable stretch of …
NUPENG begins strike over state of East-West Road
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!