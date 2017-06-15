NUT Backs FG On War Against Quackery In Teaching Profession

BY Adebayo Waheed, Ibadan

The leadership of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) yesterday backed the move by the federal government to sack anyone teaching in Nigeria public schools without professional certificate by 2018.

The NUT national president, Comrade Michael Alogba Olukoya who spoke at the workshop organized by the TRCN on training the trainers on “the implementation of professional standards and code of conduct in Ibadan, noted that the professionalism drive of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TCN) was a right step in the right direction.

He said that.it would make teachers to charge professional fees and correct wrong conception about the profession.

Olukoya commended the Mohammadu Buhari-led administration and the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu and the TRCN boss, Professor Segun Ajiboye on the policy aimed at ridding the profession of quacks.

The NUT boss noted that those not professionally qualified must be shown the way out.

According to him, allowing quack teachers to teach Nigerian children is a great disservice to the future of Nigeria as professionalism is the way to enhance standards.

“it is going to bring about change in the attitudes, change in the previous conception, it is going to improve the quality of education in our country. i must give kudos to the government of Mohammadu Buhari and the minister of education who have made many pronouncement that in Nigeria if you are not professionally qualified you shall be shown the way out.

“There should be a different between men and boys. You cannot give what you don’t have and we are concerned about the standards. In teaching there should be no room for quacks because quacks in the classroom will damage the children and leave them more confused than they were before.

“It is the responsibility of us in the Nigerian Union of teachers to ensure that this does not happen. This new development sincerely we teachers in Nigeria welcome it and we are going to partner with the TRCN to move the state of teaching profession to state of Eldorado,” he said.

Also speaking, Registrar, Chief Executive of TRCN Professor Olusegun Ajiboye hinted that the implementation of the policy to show unprofessional teachers out of the classroom will begin in 2018 warning those yet to have professional certificate to take the opportunity of writing professional examination in October 2017.

Ajiboye added that it was important to remove ‘cheaters’ from ‘teachers’ saying those teaching with public and private schools must be registered to be professional teachers.

