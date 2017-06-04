Nwangwa’s brace lifts Kano Pillars over Lobi Stars – The News
Nwangwa's brace lifts Kano Pillars over Lobi Stars
Nyima Nwangwa scored a brace on Sunday for Kano Pillars to beat visiting Lobi Stars of Makurdi 2-1 in a 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) fixture. Goals in the 29th and 49th minutes of the Match Day 22 fixture played at the Sani …
