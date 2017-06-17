NWFL mourns Omagbemi’s son, Onyenwenwa

Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) has joined the entire football family to mourn the shocking death of Samson Atamako, the 15-year old son of Super Falcons Head Coach, Florence Omagbemi and the passage of former NFF Head of Women’s Football, Mrs Lizzy Onyenwenwa.

Samson, a Junior Secondary School (JSS3) student of Challenge International School, Kolokolo Udu Road, Warri died on Wednesday, June 14 while the deputy director in the department of Planning, Monitoring and information (PMI) in the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports died in the early hours of Thursday at the National Hospital, Abuja.

The 15-year old is said to have died in a swimming pool at a hotel in Effurun, Delta state.

The tragic incident of the teenager happened during an ‘after exam party’ at a Golden Tulip Hotels which was organised by his teacher at Challenge International School.

The NWFL board chairperson, Aisha Falode on Thursday sends her heartfelt condolences to the former Nigerian international, Omagbemi on the painful and irreparable death of her son, Samson.

“Our prayers are with you, Florence Omagbemi on the shocking death of your son, Samson.

“The Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) receives the tragic news with deep shock and sadness.

“We join the entire football family to condole you our amiable coach, Omagbemi at this trying time of your life.

“We fervently pray to God to comfort you over the irreparable loss and grant the gentle soul of the departed eternal rest,” said Falode.

Omagbemi guided the Nigerian side to win the Africa Women Cup of Nation (AWCON) in Cameroon becoming the second woman to win the continental title as coach and player.

Falode said the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) has actually lost a founder, pathfinder and trailblazer of modern day women national teams and women’s league in the person of Mrs Onyenwenwa.

“Our prayers are with her immediate family, the Nigeria Football Federation, Nigeria Women Football League and the entire football family.

“We pray to God to grant her soul eternal rest and fortitude to those she left behind to bear the irreparable loss.

“The NWFL has lost a rare gem and stakeholder in the women football family,” said Falode.

Onyenwenwa headed the NFF women football unit in the early days of the game and worked tirelessly to lay a solid foundation for the women national teams and league.

