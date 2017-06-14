Nwosu Optimistic Nigeria Will Qualify For 2019 AFCON Despite Matchday-One Setback

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Onetime Super Eagles midfielder, Henry Nwosu, is optimistic that the Super Eagles will bounce back strongly after a woeful losing start at home to their 2019 AFCON, and will finally make it to the final tournament in Cameroon, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

To start a qualifying campaign on a losing note is bad," Nwosu told Completesportsnigeria com of the Super Eagles 2-0 loss to Bafana Bafana in Uyo.

"I will not like to single out anybody for blame but I want to emphasize that it would be catastrophic should they lose their next game in the qualifiers.

"This result means that they must win all their remaining matches, and that's a big task, but unfortunately must be so now.

"What happened was unfortunate, but in Nigeria, we love surprises and can still beat South Africa in their home in the reverse fixture."

He would also react on the talks that the experience of the likes of John Mikel Obi and Victor Moses would have made the difference for the Eagles against Bafana.

"Any player wearing Nigeria's colours could have helped the team win. South Africa were simply better in the match," Nwosu who was the revelation at the Maroc '88 Africa Cup of Nations where he scored a goal that was ruled out in the final against Cameroon stated.

