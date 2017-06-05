NYCN hails Ugwuanyi for appointing youths

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has commended Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for appointing largely young people into the State Executive Council.

The state Chairman of the council, Mr Henry Atigwe, revealed this while speaking with newsmen on Monday in Enugu.

According to Atigwe, young people have never had it so good in the history of governance in Enugu State, with about 90 per cent of youths in the State Executive Council.

He further applauded Ugwuanyi for his youth-friendly policies and programmes as well as youth inclusion in various decision making bodies in the state.

“Gov Ugwuanyi has given us a sense of inclusion in governance.

“The governor’s disposition to issues that affect young people in the state has given us a sense of belonging and confidence in his administration.’’

He gave an assurance that the youth body would continue to liaise with the government and relevant agencies in the campaign against drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

“NYCN is urging young people to take advantage of the various skill acquisition programmes in the state for self-empowerment.

“We are also encouraging youths to engage in agriculture and entrepreneurship in order to create jobs in the society,’’ he said.

The post NYCN hails Ugwuanyi for appointing youths appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

