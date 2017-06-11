Nyenze endorses Uhuru, earns mercenary tag – Daily Nation
|
Daily Nation
|
Nyenze endorses Uhuru, earns mercenary tag
Daily Nation
National Assembly Minority Leader Francis Nyenze. The Wiper Kitui West MP on June 10, 2017 said he supports President Uhuru Kenyatta's administration's work and called for his re-election to State House. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP.
Boost for Uhuru Kenyatta as David Musila and Francis Nyenze endorse him
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!