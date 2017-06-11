Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nyenze endorses Uhuru, earns mercenary tag – Daily Nation

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Nation

Nyenze endorses Uhuru, earns mercenary tag
Daily Nation
National Assembly Minority Leader Francis Nyenze. The Wiper Kitui West MP on June 10, 2017 said he supports President Uhuru Kenyatta's administration's work and called for his re-election to State House. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP.
Boost for Uhuru Kenyatta as David Musila and Francis Nyenze endorse himTUKO.CO.KE

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.