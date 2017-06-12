Pages Navigation Menu

NYSC camp in Kaduna attacked by hoodlums

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Hoodlums have attacked the  temporary orientation camp of the National Youths Service Corps, in Paikoro, Niger State was on Monday and they carted away Corps members’ belongings. It was learnt that the hoodlums invaded the orientation camp as early as 6am when preparations for leaving the camp were in top gear. Items stolen include fans, …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

