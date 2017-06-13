Pages Navigation Menu

NYSC Camp In Niger State Invaded By Robbers

Corps Members preparing to leave the temporary National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camp on Monday in Paikoro, Niger State, were confronted by robbers, Punch reports. The robbers had pretended to be NYSC officials, carting away bed sheets, fans, and mattresses. Corps members, upon discovering the robbers were not officials, raised alarm and some of the stolen items were […]

