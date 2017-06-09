NYSC Corps member divorces husband, refund dowry of N80,000

A 27-year old NYSC Corps member identified as Rukayat Ahmed has approached a Jos Upper Area Court to dissolve her marriage with Alkasim Ahmed, after she filed a petition. Rukayat,who is a resident of Jos, had approached the court seeking the dissolution of the marriage on the grounds that she was no more in love …

The post NYSC Corps member divorces husband, refund dowry of N80,000 appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

