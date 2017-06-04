NYSC DG rewards corp members for honesty

The Director-General, Brigadier General Sulaiman Kazaure, has rewarded three Corps members for returning large sums of money found at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Benue State.

They are Eno Sunday Jesam (BN/17A/1536), Ezenwa Chidera (BN/17A/1718), and Timothy Deborah Elewechi (BN/17A/2233).

Presenting them to the Director-General during his visit to the camp, the NYSC State Coordinator, Mrs. Eno Awak Essien, said Jesam found and returned N27,500 to the Camp Management while Chidera returned N17,000 and Elewechi, N10,750.

In a quick reaction, Kazaure presented cash-filled envelopes to the trio as reward for their demonstration of honesty.

He was full of praises for them, while urging other Corps members to emulate them.

The Director-General said the gesture of the three Corps members had further strengthen his hope in Nigerian youth and the future of the country.

“I am sure this country will change during your time; so keep up the tempo.

“From what I have seen, we are surely going to have in you leaders that are corrupt-free,” Kazaure added.

He enjoined the Corps members to be patriotic, and to always give their best wherever they found themselves.

The Director-General cautioned them against engagement in cyber crimes, dealings in illicit drugs and other vices.

Earlier, the NYSC State Coordinator Mrs. Eno AwakEssien, had said 2,241 Corps members were registered in the camp, and described them as disciplined.

She also praised the team spirit among camp officials, saying it contributed to the successes recorded in the camp.

AwakEssien appealed to the Director-General to approve the procurement of a 150 KVA power generator for the camp to help address the problem of epileptic supply from the national grid.

The post NYSC DG rewards corp members for honesty appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

