Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NYSC member divorces husband, refunds N80,000 bride price (Read why)

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Relationship | 0 comments

A Jos Upper Area Court on Thursday dissolved the marriage between 27-year-old Rukayat Ahmed, an NYSC member, and Alkasim Ahmed, following a petition filed by the former. Rukayat, a resident of Jos, had approached the court seeking the dissolution of the marriage on the grounds that she was no more in love with Alkasim. The …

The post NYSC member divorces husband, refunds N80,000 bride price (Read why) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.