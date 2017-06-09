NYSC member divorces husband, refunds N80,000 dowry – Vanguard
|
|
NYSC member divorces husband, refunds N80,000 dowry
A Jos Upper Area Court on Thursday dissolved the marriage between 27-years-old NYSC member, Rukayat Ahmed and Mr. Alkasim Ahmed, following a petition filed by the former. Rukayat, a resident of Jos, had approached the court seeking the dissolution …
Bazawara ta kashe aurenta, ta biya mijinta sadakinsa, N80,000
