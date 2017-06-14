NYSC pillar of Socioeconomic, Educational Det… – Gov Ayade.

Cross River state governor,Prof Ben Ayade has described Corps members as the pillar of Socio-economic and educational development in Nigeria.

Gov Ayade made the assertion on Monday during the closing ceremony of the 2017 Batch “A” corps members in Akampka.

According to him,the country recognizes the central role of corps members in the socio economic and educational development of various communities irrespective of how remote they may be.

“Corps members are the major pillars in the growth and development of the socioeconomic and educational development of various communities. We indeed recognize these roles and on our part the culture of receiving Nigerians from different extractions with warmth remains sacrosanct”

The governor challenged the corps members to outshine the good legacies of their predecessors in order to be counted as strong pillars of Nation building.

Speaking further he charged them to key into the various opportunities especially in the areas of tourism,agriculture manufacturing as well as entrepreneurship.

“While you set your mind towards minds and intellects toward development of Cross River state, bear in mind ,also,that multiple opportunities exists in the state, most especially in the area of tourism,agriculture ,manufacturing, entrepreneurship exploits ,amongst others”

He also assured the corps members of their safety adding that there position as valuable national assets will continue to receive protection to enable them navigate all the nooks and crannies of the state without fear.

Speaking earlier,the NYSC state Coordinator, Ambekemo Olufunke commended the governor for his prompt response in finding them a serene and scenic environment of College of Education Awi,Akampka as temporary camp.

Olufunke also further lauded Ayade over the upgrading of the permanent camp at Obubra adding that it would in future make Corps members posted to the state to have a conducive environment as well as eliminate any form of discomfort.

The post NYSC pillar of Socioeconomic, Educational Det… – Gov Ayade. appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

