NYSC: Sultan condemns camps during Ramadan, oppose Army recruitment

Jama’atu Nasril Islam, JNI, led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Abubakar Sa’ad, has condemned the decision of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, to continue with its orientation camps for youth corp members during the Ramadan fast. JNI Secretary-General, Dr. Khalid Abubakar-Aliyu, in a statement, also called on the Nigerian Army to postpone its planned […]

NYSC: Sultan condemns camps during Ramadan, oppose Army recruitment

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

