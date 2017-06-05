OAP Daddy Freeze Reacts To Dammy Krane’s Arrest – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
OAP Daddy Freeze Reacts To Dammy Krane's Arrest
Information Nigeria
Daddy Freeze, a popular and controversial Nigerian On-Air personality has reacted to reports of Nigerian singer, Dammy Krane's arrest in Miami, United States. Recall that the artiste was arrested two days ago along with a Nigerian accomplice for credit …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!