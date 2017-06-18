Pages Navigation Menu

OAP Freeze shades ex-wife (Full Gist)

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

If there is one thing Daddy Freeze is good at, it is throwing the most obvious shades just so you know who is being trolled. The On-air-personality, in one of his reactions to the viral story of the arrest of kidnap kingpin, seems to have thrown shade at his ex-wife, Opeyemi. Freeze shared a question …

