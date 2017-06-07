OAU inaugurates Ogunbodede as 11th substantive VC
Dr Yemi Ogunbiyi, the Pro-Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), has expressed delight over the smooth transition of the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Anthony Elujoba, to the 11th substantive Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede in OAU. Ogunbiyi, who is also the Chairman of the Governing Council of the institution, made this known at the inauguration of the […]
