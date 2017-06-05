Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Obafemi Awolowo University suspends religious activities in hostels

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The management of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, has suspended all religious activities in the halls of residence. This was contained in a memo released on 4th of June by the Dean, Student Affairs. According to the memo, any student that fails to comply will face disciplinary actions which may include expulsion. It said, students are […]

Obafemi Awolowo University suspends religious activities in hostels

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.