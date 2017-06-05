Obafemi Awolowo University suspends religious activities in hostels

The management of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, has suspended all religious activities in the halls of residence. This was contained in a memo released on 4th of June by the Dean, Student Affairs. According to the memo, any student that fails to comply will face disciplinary actions which may include expulsion. It said, students are […]

Obafemi Awolowo University suspends religious activities in hostels

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

