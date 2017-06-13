Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Entrance Result Released 2017/2018.

All applicants of the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospitals Complex School of nursing are hereby informed that the entrance examination results for 2017/18 session is now out. The 2017/2018 OAUTHC entrance examination results has been made available online. Candidates are to proceed to the portal to confirm result status. STEPS TO CONFIRM RESULTS Visit http://portal.oauthc.com/AdmissionStatusLogin.aspx On …

The post Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Entrance Result Released 2017/2018. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

