Obafemi Martins arrives for Lagos @ 50 match

Shanghai Greenland Shenhua of China forward, Obafemi Martins has arrived in Nigeria for Sunday’s Super Eagles Commemorative match to mark Lagos 50th anniversary, Senior Special Assistant on Sports to Governor Akinwunmi Amobode, Anthony Adeyinka has confirmed.

Adeyinka, while speaking on the preparation on ground for the match billed to celebrate the state’s contribution to sports development in the country said Martins’ arrival has made many other players to show more commitment to the match.

According to Adeyinka, the former Inter Milan of Italy striker has been talking to his colleagues in the national team and they have all assured that they will be available to celebrate with Governor Akinwunmi Ambode who is also a lover of sports.

“I can confirm to you that all is set for the match and I am happy that many players have been calling from Uyo to re-assure us that they will be available to come and celebrate with our Governor”, says Adeyinka

“As I speak with you, Obafemi Martins is in the country and he has been doing a lot to make sure that other players invited are available for the match. We have done everything to ensure maximum security before, during and after the match”, he added

The match will see Lagos born Eagles play against Eagles players from other states on Sunday at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

A novelty match between Stationary Stores of Lagos and Young Strikers Academy will be played in the afternoon before the Eagles match in the night.

Players that have confirmed include Kayode Olanrewaju, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ogenyi Onazi, Dele Alampasu, Sylvester Igboun,Gbolahan Salami, Elderson Echiejile, Nnamdi Oduamadi among others.

The post Obafemi Martins arrives for Lagos @ 50 match appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

