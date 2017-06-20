Obanikoro Leaves PDP, Officially Defects To APC | Photos
Former minister of state for defence, Musiliu Lukman Obanikoro has dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and officially defected to the All Progressive Congress (APC).
Obankoro announced his defection at a press conference on Tuesday.
This development comes after Obanikoro apologised to the National Leader of the APC and ex-governor of Lagos, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
He was received by
This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!