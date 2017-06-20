Obanikoro Quits PDP, Defects to APC

The former minister of State for Defence and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Musliu Obanikoro, has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Obanikoro announced his defection at a press Conference in Lagos on Tuesday.

Lukman Ajose, a former chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, who recently defected to APC, was also formally presented to the progressives family.

Until their defection, Obanikoro and Ajose were members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

More to come…

