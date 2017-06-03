Obanikoro’s mother, Alhaja Wasliat is dead

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jun 3, 2017

Former Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro, has announced the death of his mother, Alhaja Wasliat Obanikoro. According to him, she died in the early hours of Saturday after a brief illness. Alhaja Obanikoro was 95 years old. Her son took to his official Twitter account, to share the details of her death and […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

