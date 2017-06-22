Obasanjo Foundation distributes N2bn hearing aid

By Gabriel Olawale

lagos—THE Olusegun Obasanjo Foundation, yesterday, began distribution of hearing aids in Lagos State as part of its commitment to reducing the burden of hearing impairment in Nigeria.

Speaking during the flag-off of the 3-day exercise in Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation, Dr. Olalekan Makinde, said that the foundation has procured N2 billion hearing aids to be distributed across different geo-political zones of the country.

Makinde said the initiative is aimed to reduce the burden of hearing impairment in the country which was estimated to be affecting 20 million people majority of who are vulnerable group in the society.

He explained that over 5,000 people are expected to benefit from the exercises while there are plans to extend the scope in subsequent years.

“We kick started the distribution exercise in Abeokuta and now we are in Lagos, the idea is to ensure that all the geo political zone of the country benefited. This is the maiden edition of the initiative and we are committed to continue with it. We also have in place rehabilitation and follow-up programme.’’

