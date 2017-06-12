Obasanjo speaks about Nigeria’s unity – NAIJ.COM
|
|
Obasanjo speaks about Nigeria's unity
Former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has called on those who are calling for the break-up the country to desist as Nigeria cannot afford to disintegrate. The former president was speaking on the backdrop of recent development in the country …
