Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Obasanjo Will Come Out With A Rotten Mouth , When He Was Released From Prison, You Will Not Allow Him To Sit Beside You – Fayose

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Ekiti state Governor Fayose while addressing a group of people finished Obasanjo with mouth.

Below are some of the things he said…

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

‘Former President Obasanjo will come out with a rotten mouth to come and be condemning PDP for which he was president for 8 years, that gave him a platform from prison’.

‘When you see the picture of Obasanjo when he was released by general Abdusallam, you will not allow such a man to sit beside you’.

‘How can we be celebrating a corrupt man.We were made to N10m in 2015 because of Obasanjo(each governor contributed).He. said Obasanjo should return his N10m back with interest’.

‘Obasanjo’s time has passed.I am a governor today.Where is he(Obasanjo)’.

Abeg Fayose get beef for Obasanjo no be small

The post Obasanjo Will Come Out With A Rotten Mouth , When He Was Released From Prison, You Will Not Allow Him To Sit Beside You – Fayose appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.