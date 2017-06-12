Obaseki cautions youth corps members against unauthorised journeys

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has advised National Youth Service Corps members deployed to the state not to embark on unnecessary and unauthorised journeys during the service year.

The governor spoke on Monday at Okada at the closing ceremony of the 2017 Batch ‘A’ stream 1 Orientation Camp.

“I urge you to desist from unnecessary and unauthorised journeys as our roads are unsafe.

“Having invested so much in you, your parents and the nation need you to stay alive,” said the governor, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Mr Philip Shaibu.

He said the expectations of the government and the people of the state were to see them contribute their quotas to the development of their host communities and complement the efforts of previous corps members.

As youths, Obaseki said, they should channel their strength and vibrancy towards the growth and development of the nation.

He urged them to help promote national unity and integration and appealed to private and public institutions not to reject corps members posted to them.

Earlier, the NYSC State Coordinator, Mr Yussuf Bdullahi, said 1, 911 corps members comprising 875 males and 1, 036 females had successfully completed the three-week orientation course.

He said more than 75 per cent of the corps members had been posted to the rural areas where their services were mostly needed in a bid to impact positively on their host communities.

