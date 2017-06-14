Obaseki charts security in Edo with Nigerian Air force

The government of Edo has revealed that the new security arrangements being put in place in the state would go a long way to address the current security challenges in Nigeria, especially the sub region.

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, disclosed this on Wednesday at the Edo State Government House in Benin City while hosting the newly appointed Commander of 107 Air Maritime Group of the Nigerian Air force, Air Commodore E.O Shobande.

Receiving the team, the governor congratulated the commander on his appointment and thanked the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar for sending an aircraft to transport the remains of two-time Governor of the Old Midwest and Bendel States, Brigadier Samuel Osaigbovo Ogbemudia from Lagos to Benin.

While urging the officer to see his appointment as a homecoming, he noted that Edo state would take advantage of the uniqueness of the security facilities of the force to combat crimes and to ensure Edo was a crime-free state.

He also assured of the state government’s unflinching support to work closely with the Command and other security agencies like the Director of State Security Services (SSS) to see that all security challenges were nipped in the bud.

Meanwhile, Commander Emmanuel Shobande thanked the governor for the warm reception, adding that his appointment would further spur him to work with the government of Edo State in the area of addressing security issues.

Shobande said he was already familiar with the terrain of the state, stressing that he had erstwhile been posted to serve in the command as an officer between 2014 and 2018.

IMG_4795: Governor Obaseki (right) with Air Commodore E.O Shobande at the Edo State Government House in Benin City

IMG_4716: Bishop Peter Imasuen (9th left), Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, Secretary to Edo State Government Osarodion Ogie, Edo State Governor Chief of Staff Taiwo Akerele with priests of the Anglican Communion at the Edo State Government House in Benin City

IMG_4722: Bishop Peter Imasuen (left) with Governor Obaseki at the Edo State Government House in Benin City during a courtesy visit on Tuesday

The post Obaseki charts security in Edo with Nigerian Air force appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

