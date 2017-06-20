Pages Navigation Menu

Obaseki forwards names of commissioner nominees to Assembly for confirmation

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo, has forwarded the names of 18 commissioner nominees to the House of Assembly for screening and confirmation. The Speaker, Justin Okonoboh on Tuesday announced the receipt of the letter containing the names of the nominees from the governor. The letter was read on the floor of the house by the […]

