Obaseki reintegrating deportees—NAPTIP D-G

Benin—Victims of human trafficking deported to Edo state from Italy, Libya, and other parts of the world are being reintegrated into the Nigerian society, by Edo State Government, it emerged last weekend.

They are to receive free education as part of the state’s reintegration process aimed at resettling them in the country, it was revealed.

Julie Okah Donli, Director General of National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), disclosed this in an interview with “The Osasu Show,” a television programme.

While she explained that the agency did its bit by counselling them, the Director General also noted that the state governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, had been helpful in reintegrating many deportees and victims of human trafficking, back into the Nigerian society.

She said: “It (reintegration) is not just a NAPTIP problem; it is a national problem, so we want to engage the governors now. His Excellency, Godwin Obaseki, the governor of Edo State, has been gracious enough to come and collaborate with us.”

“For every Edo state indigene, he will take responsibility by taking care of their education. We are trying to appeal to other governors to replicate the same thing that the Edo state government has decided to do.”

On how NAPTIP was dealing with the increased number of deportees arriving the country, Donli said the agency provided food and water, as well as it processed and profiled them. This, meanwhile, was only for victims of trafficking, not illegal immigrants.

The post Obaseki reintegrating deportees—NAPTIP D-G appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

