Obaseki reintegrating deportees, says NAPTIP DG

VICTIMS OF human trafficking deported to Edo state from Italy, Libya, and other parts of the world are being reintegrated into the Nigerian society, by Edo State Government, it emerged last weekend. They are to receive free education as part of the state’s reintegration process aimed at resettling them in the country, it was revealed. […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

