Obaseki suspends LG Head of Admin, others

By Simon Ebegbulem

BENIN—GOVERNOR Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, yesterday, suspended the Head of Administration of Egor Local Government Area of the state, Mrs Rachael Iriefo, and other staff over what he described as their lack of seriousness in the management of the affairs of the council and lateness to work.

The governor, who paid an unscheduled visit to the council about 8:20a.m., regretted that of the 599 staff in the council, only 36 were on seat when he arrived, just as he attributed the indebtedness of the council during the last administration to their alleged inefficiency and lack of focus and vowed to deal with the situation.

The angry governor, who went round the council premises in company of the former deputy governor of the state, Mr Lucky Imasuen, said: “You see, they do not come to work, but at the end of the month, their wage bill is almost N50 million, outside that of teachers. No senior person is here, no Head of Service; so how can they manage the local government?”

Obaseki regretted that despite efforts by the state government to uplift the finances of the councils, the workers have exhibited un-seriousness but are quick to protest “against non-payment of salaries when the state government does not owe them a dime.”

