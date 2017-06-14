Obaseki tasks Anglican community on school upgrade – Vanguard
|
Nigerian Observer
|
Obaseki tasks Anglican community on school upgrade
Vanguard
Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, on Tuesday, charged the Chairman of the Edo State Chapter and the Bishop of the Anglican Communion, Benin Diocese, Bishop Peter Imasuen to either develop the Church's educational institution, or risk a state …
Investment in Edo: Obaseki woos auto-mobile giants
Obaseki Urges Top Japanese Firms To Invest In Edo
Edo to generate 3000mw in 4 years
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!