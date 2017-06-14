Pages Navigation Menu

Obaseki tasks Anglican community on school upgrade – Vanguard

Obaseki tasks Anglican community on school upgrade
Vanguard
Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, on Tuesday, charged the Chairman of the Edo State Chapter and the Bishop of the Anglican Communion, Benin Diocese, Bishop Peter Imasuen to either develop the Church's educational institution, or risk a state …
Investment in Edo: Obaseki woos auto-mobile giantsNigerian Observer
Obaseki Urges Top Japanese Firms To Invest In EdoAfrica Independent Television
Edo to generate 3000mw in 4 yearsTheNewsGuru
Nigeria Today
all 9 news articles »

