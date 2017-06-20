Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Obaseki : Gov urges political appointees to be forthright, committed or get sacked – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

Obaseki : Gov urges political appointees to be forthright, committed or get sacked
Pulse Nigeria
Obaseki has warned political appointees to be forthright and committed to the development of Edo State or risk getting sacked. Published: 06:49 , Refreshed: 2 minutes ago; Gbenga Bada. Print; eMail. search. Image …
Edo to absolve select N-Power volunteers into state civil serviceVanguard
Obaseki to refurbish Ogbemudia StadiumNigeria Today

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.