Obaseki to refurbish Ogbemudia Stadium

By Simon Ebegbulem, Benin City

FOLLOWING the damage done to some parts of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium Benin City by rainstorm last week, Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has said the state government would refurbish the facilities damaged by the rainstorm.

While inspecting the stadium along with his Deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu, Governor Obaseki said the facilities at the Stadium will be overhauled and upgraded.

The governor, who was taken round the damaged facilities by the Asst. Director of Sports facilities, Mr Victor Edokpayi, said he was worried with the damage caused by the rainstorm particularly now that the focus is to ensure that Bendel Insurance Football Club gains promotion into the elite division.

“We are here to inspect the damage done to some facilities. We can see some of the rooftops blown off by the rainstorm. The rooftop of the swimming pool and the gymnasium were totally blown off. The facilities here need total overhauling. And we need to update them with the latest sports equipment”.

On the duration of the refurbishment, the governor disclosed that a consultant would be invited immediately to carry out an assessment and evaluation of the damaged facilities, after which the project would take off.

