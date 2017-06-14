Pages Navigation Menu

Obaseki, Toyota, others plan investment in Edo – Vanguard

Posted on Jun 14, 2017


Obaseki, Toyota, others plan investment in Edo
Vanguard
Edo State governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has met with executives representing Mitsubishi, Sojitz, Toyota, Sumitomo, Yamaha, Yokogawa, Panasonic and the Japanese Trade Organisation, JETRO, to plan potential investments in Edo State and assure them of …
The Appeal Court verdict on Edo guber poll

