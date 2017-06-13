Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Obaseki Urges Top Japanese Firms To Invest In Edo – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

Obaseki Urges Top Japanese Firms To Invest In Edo
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has urged top Japanese companies to take advantage of the state's available resources for productive investment. The governor said this at a meeting with some representatives from Mitsubishi, Sojitz, Toyota, Sumitomo

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.