Obaseki versus Ize-Iyamu: Appeal Court gives verdict today – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Obaseki versus Ize-Iyamu: Appeal Court gives verdict today
The Court of Appeal sitting in Benin City will today deliver its judgment on the appeal filed by the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu against the judgment of the lower tribunal. Governor Godwin Obaseki and the All Progressive …
Appeal Court to Deliver Judgment on Edo Guber Poll FridayTHISDAY Newspapers

